найдите рифмующиеся слова и напишите стихотворение.а)Friends care Everywhere!We need friends Friends share б)You always care You are smart Well never part You are always there.в)My friend is smart We like to play We like to ...

Английский язык
найдите рифмующиеся слова и напишите стихотворение.а)Friends care Everywhere!We need friends Friends share б)You always care You are smart Well never part You are always there.в)My friend is smart We like to play We like to play every day My friend is Clark. г)My hare is my friend I call him Mark And he is smart I walk him in the park.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
a)  Friends care,      Friends share.      We need friends      Everywhere! b)  You always care,      You are always there.      You are smart,      We'll never part. c)  My friend is Clark.      My friend is smart.      We like to play,       We like to play every day. d)  My hare is my friend       I walk him in the park.      I call him Mark      And he is smart. 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
синоним к слову ОГРОМНЫЙ и КРАСИВЫЙ
Ответить
Биология
строение жабр рыб, роль в процессе дыхания жабр
Ответить
Математика
в январе недовыполнили план на 5%,в феврале перевыполнили на 7% собрав на 24 прибора больше сколько приборов в январе?, феврале?
Ответить
Геометрия
диагонали ромба равны 20 см и 48 см.вычислите периметр ромба.
Ответить
Химия
в трёх пронумерованных склянках находятся оранжевые растворы йода,брома и метилоранжа.как используя минимальное количество реактивов определить где...
Ответить