Английский язык
найдите рифмующиеся слова и напишите стихотворение.а)Friends care Everywhere!We need friends Friends share б)You always care You are smart Well never part You are always there.в)My friend is smart We like to play We like to play every day My friend is Clark. г)My hare is my friend I call him Mark And he is smart I walk him in the park.
a) Friends care, Friends share. We need friends Everywhere! b) You always care, You are always there. You are smart, We'll never part. c) My friend is Clark. My friend is smart. We like to play, We like to play every day. d) My hare is my friend I walk him in the park. I call him Mark And he is smart.
