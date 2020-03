Переведите пожалуйста на Русский язык Business people travel a lot. They meet their business partners in other cities or countries and visit international trade shows. They may have their enterprises abroad. They often negoti...

Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста на Русский язык Business people travel a lot. They meet their business partners in other cities or countries and visit international trade shows. They may have their enterprises abroad. They often negotiate with partners about the terms and conditions of business contracts. Mr Smith is an English businessman. He lives and works in Switzer¬land. His office is in Bern. He often goes abroad. When he goes abroad, he often flies. Mr Smith is flying to New York tomorrow. He has got his passport, ticket and traveller's cheques. His plane leaves at a quarter to five. The taxi is waiting in the street.

