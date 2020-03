Перевод текста Theatre and Cinema: How It All Began Theatrical drama, as we understand it today, is based on three things. First, there must be an actor or actors speaking or singing. Second, there must be some dramatic conflic...

Английский язык

Перевод текста Theatre and Cinema: How It All Began Theatrical drama, as we understand it today, is based on three things. First, there must be an actor or actors speaking or singing. Second, there must be some dramatic conflict (or different relations) between actors. The two sides may be enemies, they may be friends that can’t agree with each other, or they may be divided by misunderstanding. Third, and just as important as the other two, there must be an audience following the progress of the drama. The first theatrical performances of this kind took place in ancient Greece. The Greek drama developed from hymns sung to Dionysius, the god of wine and good life. But it did not become true theatre until such performances included stories of the other gods and actors to represent them. The first known actor was called Thespis. He was the leading singer and travelled from his birthplace to Athens in a cart that carried all his belongings and could be turned into a stage for performance. In Athens he won a prize at the new drama festival. People believe that he was also the first man who separated himself from other singers to make a dialogue with them. He was the first professional performer who was brave enough to play a god. Before him this role had always belonged to priests or kings.

