Английский язык

Помогите, пожалуйста Choose the right preposition: by or with 1. Kiwi is eaten ... a small teaspoon. 2. What were Pushkin's novels written ...? 3. That charming portrait was painted ... V. A. Tropinin. 4. What was this huge fish caught ...? 5. This type of material should be sewn ... a long needle. 6. The new grammar material was explained ... the teacher. 7. Men's clothes are made ... tailors. 8. That landscape is being painted ... a thin paint brush.

