Помогите пожалуйста! Выберите правильную форму глагола (Условное наклонение): 1. The newspaper would print the story if it...true. a) were; b) had been; c) was 2. If I had known that you were in hospital I...you. a) wil...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста! Выберите правильную форму глагола (Условное наклонение): 1. The newspaper would print the story if it...true. a) were; b) had been; c) was 2. If I had known that you were in hospital I...you. a) will visit; b)visited; c) would have visited

Автор: Гость