Английский язык

Помогите правильно вставить слова! 1. Last year Viktor (is/was) adroad. He (goes/went) to the capital of England. 2. Red Square (is/was) in Moscow. 3. (Is/was) Glasgow a city or a town? 4. Last summer we (vizit/vizited) England and (see/saw) a lot of interesting things. 5. Three years ago Richard (takes/took) French lessons. 6. Now my friends and I always (meet/met) at 4 o,clock in the afternoon and (do/did) a lot of things together. 7. We never (run/ran) in the park in the morning, we do it in the evening. 8. John usually (has/had) five lessons on Wednesday but last Wednesday he (has/had) four. 9. Three weeks ago Andrew (visits/visited) his sister Sue. Sue (lives/lived) in the capital of France. Paris (is/was) a beautiful city. 10. There (are/was) no shops in Green Square now.

