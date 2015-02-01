Put the fact of Stephe Hawking biography in the chronological order. 1. Hawking's essay titled 'Black Holes' won the Gravity Research Foundation Award. 2.He began his graduate work t Trinity Hall, Cambridge. 3.Hawking was ap...

Английский язык

Put the fact of Stephe Hawking biography in the chronological order. 1. Hawking's essay titled 'Black Holes' won the Gravity Research Foundation Award. 2.He began his graduate work t Trinity Hall, Cambridge. 3.Hawking was appointed to the Sherman Fairchaild Distinguished Scholar visiting professorship at the California Institute of Technology 4. Afilm based on 'A Brief History of time' was released. 5.He married Jane Wilde.

