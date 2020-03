Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в present simple или present progressiv 1) I (to take) my sister to scool now 2) She(to play) the violin every day 3) You (to work) now? 4) What your brother( to drink) now? 5) How often she...

1)I am taking my sister to school now 2)She plays the violin every day 3)Are you working now? 4)What is your brother drinking now? 5)How often does she take medicine? 6)Do you work every day?

Гость: Гость:

1. I am taking my sister to school now 2. She plays the violin every day 3. Are you working now? 4. What is your brother drinking now? 5. How often does she take medicine? 6. Do you work every day?