Rewrite the sentences using the Passive. 1) People have played sports for hundreds of years. Sports_______________________________________ 2) Scientists found the dinosaur bones last year. The dinosaur bones__________________ 3) Different countries hold the Olympic Games every four years. The Olympic Games ___________________________
1) PeOple haVe played sports for hundreds of years. - Sports haVe been played for hundreds of years. 2) Scientists foUnd the dinosaUr bones last year. - The dinosaur bones were found last year. 3) Different countries hold the Olympic Games every four years. - The Olympic Games are hold every four years.
1) People have played sports for hundreds of years. Sports have  been played by people for hundreds of years 2) Scientists found the dinosaur bones last year. The dinosaur bones were found  by scientists  last year 3) Different countries hold the Olympic Games every four years. The Olympic Games  are held  by different countries every four years.
