Rewrite the sentences using the Passive. 1) People have played sports for hundreds of years. Sports_______________________________________ 2) Scientists found the dinosaur bones last year. The dinosaur bones__________________ 3...

1) People have played sports for hundreds of years. Sports have been played by people for hundreds of years 2) Scientists found the dinosaur bones last year. The dinosaur bones were found by scientists last year 3) Different countries hold the Olympic Games every four years. The Olympic Games are held by different countries every four years.