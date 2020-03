Сочинение на тему "Отпуск моей мечты"

Гость: Гость:

My dream holidays I want to spend in Italy. Italy is a very beautiful country. There are very beautiful landscapes . I want to visit a lot of museums and sightseeings in Italy. Especially, I want to visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which is located in the city Pisa. I want to taste a real Italian ice cream and pizza. I also dream of to take a walk through the narrow streets of Italia. Also, I want to go to Venice. This is a very beautiful city, which is stand on the water. This is my dream holidays.