Учебник rainbow english 8 класс часть 1 стр 53 7 задание: Сomplete these word combinations. Make up sentences with some of them. 1) to connect - people 2) to consider - problems 3) to offer - tea 4) to introduce - the new pupil 5) a possible - answer 6) to organize - a trip
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In London there are 3 million people I have no problems You want tea Meet your new classmate Children let's organize a trip to Italy
