Учебник rainbow english 8 класс часть 1 стр 53 7 задание: Сomplete these word combinations. Make up sentences with some of them. 1) to connect - people 2) to consider - problems 3) to offer - tea 4) to introduce - the new...

Английский язык
Учебник rainbow english 8 класс часть 1 стр 53 7 задание: Сomplete these word combinations. Make up sentences with some of them. 1) to connect - people 2) to consider - problems 3) to offer - tea 4) to introduce - the new pupil 5) a possible - answer 6) to organize - a trip
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In London there are 3 million people  I  have no problems You want tea Meet your new classmate Children let's organize a trip to Italy
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Гигиена человека !помогите!
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста ответить. ...
Ответить
Русский язык
БЕЛОВАТЕНЬКИЙ ОТ КАКОГО СЛОВА ОБРАЗОВАНО
Ответить
Литература
"Олег усмехнулся-однако чело и взор омрачилися думой"...-какое сложное противоборс??во чувств и мыслей передал актер в этой фразе?
Ответить
Математика
За 23 кг персиков заплатили 285 р а за 2 кг инжира - на 25 кг меньше.Сколько стоит 1 кг ин??ира? 4 класс
Ответить