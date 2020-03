Вставить слова was,wasn't,were,weren'n. 1. I ( ) at the cinema yesterday. The film ( ) great! ( ) you at home? No,I ( ) at a restaurant with my friends.The food ( ) terrible and very expensive.My friends and I ( ) happy,we ( ) ...

Английский язык

Вставить слова was,wasn't,were,weren'n. 1. I ( ) at the cinema yesterday. The film ( ) great! ( ) you at home? No,I ( ) at a restaurant with my friends.The food ( ) terrible and very expensive.My friends and I ( ) happy,we ( ) angry! 2. ( ) there a lot of people at the festival yesterday? No,there ( ).The weather ( ) terrible. ( ) your sister at the festival with you? No,she ( ). She ( ) at a friend's house.

Автор: Гость