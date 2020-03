Вставьте пожалуйста слова. Complete the questions and answer them. 1.You like to learn english, ? 2.You don t do your homework in the morning, ? 3.Your mother cooks breakfast for yo...

Английский язык

Вставьте пожалуйста слова. Complete the questions and answer them. 1.You like to learn english, ? 2.You don t do your homework in the morning, ? 3.Your mother cooks breakfast for you, ? 4.Your father works in a hospital, ? 5.You don t have a brother, ? 6.Your mother doesn t speak French, ? 7.Your like to play football, ? 8.When you have time you help your parents, ?

