Write the verbs in the appropriate forms. 1. We__to one of his concerts before. I hope he won't disappoint us. | NEVER BE 2. The person I met in the hotel boasted that he __ to Queen Elizabeth ll | SPEAK 3. Don't say you are...

1. We have never been to one of his concerts before. I hope he won't disappoint us. 2. The person I met in the hotel boasted that he had spoken to Queen Elizabeth ll 3. Don't say you are busy tonight. I have bought two tickets to the cinema already 4. We can't go anywhere at the moment. Look! It is raining hard 5. I have been waiting for you for an hour already. Where are you? 6. I don't buy things online. I'm not very good with the Internet 7. If we don't manage to buy the tickets, we will go to some cafe, OK?