Заполните пропуски правильной формой глагола to have или to be 1. These boys... students. 2. Much time... often spent by my relatives together. 3. My friends will... introduced. 4. The cake was... cooked by me mother all ev...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски правильной формой глагола to have или to be 1. These boys... students. 2. Much time... often spent by my relatives together. 3. My friends will... introduced. 4. The cake was... cooked by me mother all evening yesterday. 5. The man... waiting for her at the moment. 6. She... finished her work when we came in. 7. I never... been to the USA. 8. He... already read this book. 9. We... students of the college. 10. There... no magazines in the table.

